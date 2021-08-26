MOVE TO STATE HOUSE, IT’S THE ONLY PLACE WITH REQUISITE SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE, DICKSON JERE ADVISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Lusaka-26th August 2021

Lusaka Lawyer and former State House Press Secretary Dickson Jere has expressed alarm that newly elected President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema wishes to live in his own private residence.

Mr. Jere said both State House residences at Nkwazi and State Lodge were the only facilities in the country designed to secure the Head of State from known and unknown threats.

He has advised people around Mr. Hichilema not to mislead him but help persuade him to begin to trust state infrastructure and State institutions.

Dickson Jere Wrote;

“The President should move to State House. That is a security installation for the Head of State and it has things that his private house does not have.”

“Zambian President has two places – Nkwazi and State Lodge – heavily equipped for the Head of State. My humble view is that he should move.”