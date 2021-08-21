CHIEF Kaduku of Mozambique has advised Zambians to respect President-elect Hakainde Hichilema if development is to prevail.

In an interview, Kaduku reminded Zambians to bear in mind that Hichilema is not a foreigner but a citizen of Zambia who deserves to govern the nation in the way he feels will make a difference.

He urged the newly elected President to focus on achieving what he promised Zambians.

“The people of Zambia have chosen and all I can appeal to the President-elect is to ensure that he completes what the [outgoing] President Edgar Lungu left. He should focus on clinics, roads and he should put his eyes on agriculture…” Kaduku said. “Let’s respect the new President and the new President should know that development is a seed that needs to be planted and be seen by people. The seed we are talking about is those facilities that people demand.”

The traditional leader hailed Zambia for holding a peaceful election, which other countries should emulate.

He congratulated President Lungu for conceding defeat, which was required in every democratic society.

“Zambia has given a good picture of democracy which has been done peacefully because leadership is not from one person… Let there be peace in Zambia because the President-elect is not a foreigner but a citizen of Zambia and it’s not the first time in Zambia to change government,” Kaduku said. “Ever since democracy was established in 1991, there have been changes of governments…”

And Kaduku said Zambians resident in Mozambique had travelled to cast their votes.

“Yes, Zambians in Mozambique came to vote as their right but we will not allow them to take part in our election in 2024. We, the citizens, will do that on our own,” said Kaduku.