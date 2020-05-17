Mozambique registered eight more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 137.

It also reported one more case of recovery, bringing to the number of recoveries to 44. And 276 suspected cases have been tested in the past 24 hours, said the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, speaking at a daily press conference in Maputo.

“Of the eight new cases reported today, seven are of Mozambican nationality and one of Zambian nationality. Five cases show no symptoms and two with mild symptoms”, said Marlene.

The director said that three of the new cases recently returned from South Africa, three others are workers of the company Total and another one is a citizen residing in Maputo.