INSPIRATIONAL | MPALI’S JAIROS REVEALS HOW HE OFFLOADED HUNDREDS OF CEMENT BAGS FOR K25 TO JUMPSTART ACTING CAREER

Joel Spax Sakala, popularly known by his acting name Jairos, shares his story about how he all started. If there’s anything to learn from this posting is that humility takes people far!

He posts:

Let’s throw it back on a Monday like this … on this day me and my brother Prince Sichachani and 2 other guys offloaded 600 bags of cement for a 100 kwacha, that’s k25 each…the same k25 was for transport to go to Lusaka for an interview, people laughed, people looked down on me ..but I moved on, didn’t really care what people said…cause in my head I was just thinking about the interview, I went for the interview and weeks later I was casted in Mfuti .. so ndiye so

Never give up

Push until something happens P.U.S.H

Hustle till you make it

Humble yourself

Motivate the man/Woman in the mirror

We all came from somewhere and we All are going somewhere… God is Good…