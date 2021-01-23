MPEZENI CAN’T DECIDE FOR HIS SUBJECTS, SAYS MUCHELEKA…what is he going to do if PF is thrown out of power?

By Patson Chilemba

Mpezeni cannot decide for his subjects, says opposition UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the angry reaction from paramount chief of the Ngoni people of Eastern, Mpezeni after he was asked to comment on information that he had directed his headmen not to entertain UPND campaigns, and those who dared he would dethrone them, Mucheleka said it was wrong for traditional leaders to take positions just because they had received brown envelopes.

He wondered how Mpezeni and the other chiefs who were laundering themselves to the ruling party would work with the UPND, arguing that there was a huge chance they would form government this year.

“Mpezeni can’t decide that all his subjects must be PF…what is he going to do if PF is thrown out of power? How will he work with UPND?” Mucheleka asked, saying the country was currently debating issues to do with corruptly awarded contracts like in the Ministry of Health. “This is the same money they (PF) are using to buy vehicles for the chiefs. They should be pushing for improved service delivery as opposed to receiving brown envelopes from corrupt politicians, especially from PF.”

Mucheleka said instructions to stop UPND campaigns would simply not work, as it was unconstitutional for traditional leaders to stop political campaigns of any political party, urging traditional leaders to embrace everyone as the people they led belonged to different political parties.

“Before PF became government they were also in opposition and it is possible that that in August, 2021, chances of change taking place are very high. It is inevitable that there will be change of leadership in August,” said Mucheleka, “and the royal highnesses will still require to work with the party that will come into government, most likely UPND and this is why it is so important and I have seen what royal highnesses such as senior chief Chisunka of the Aushi people who has given counsel.” -Daily Revelation