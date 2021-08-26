PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni has expressed shock at the snub by the new administration to attend the inauguration of the country’s seventh Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday.

Chief Mpezeni in an interview said he did not attend the inauguration because he did not receive an invitation despite people knowing that he was in Lusaka.

He said what surprised him was the fact that a number of chiefs in the country were handed invitation cards to witness the transfer of power from President Edgar Lungu to his successor, Mr Hichilema.

“I can confirm I’m in Lusaka but I was not part of that event because how do you go to an event when you have not been invited, it’s not possible,” he said.

He said he did not know the motive but that it was the prerogative of the organisers to invite people they wanted to attend the inauguration and if his presence was not required, he was fine with the idea.

Chief Mpezeni said that he was however not bitter and that he would embrace everyone since he was a partner in the development of the country.

The paramount chief however was quick to say that he did not understand the rationale behind snubbing him from the huge event which saw 10 heads of states and other dignitaries attend with over 45, 000 jubilant supporters that followed proceedings in the Heroes Stadium.

“I’m not bitter or even angry about this but I was just a bit surprised since some chiefs from across the country were part of the event which was at the National Heroes Stadium,” he said.

Chief Mpezeni said he wished the new administration all the best and that Zambians were very expectant hence the need to work tirelessly for the benefit of the country-Daily Nation