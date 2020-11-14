By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda says paramount chief Mpezeni has disowned George Zulu like Judas Iscariot for merely opposing his tribal politics.

And Col Panji has challenged President Edgar Lungu and opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to set an example by condemning tribal politics, and not merely doing so when it was convenient for them, listing the Mpezeni, chief Mukuni and the Chitimukulu, among those who have spoken tribally.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the Mpezeni’s remarks that Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia Zulu was not his induna, after the latter opposed the chief’s directive to the people of Eastern to vote for President Lungu as the son of the soil, Col Panji said he was saddened to see the paramount chief disown Amb Zulu when he has known the two to have been very close over the years. He said the two actually shared land which was adjacent to each other.

Col Panji said Amb Zulu has been spokesperson of the Ncwala traditional ceremony over the years, and it was Zulu who accompanied the paramount chief to South Africa when he was hospitalised.

“It’s like Judas Iscariot disowning Christ. It’s sad he has said that. I am sure he is going to ask Zulu for something in future, (but) what is he going to do?” Col Panj asked, adding that this was not the time to start appealing to tribe over national leadership.

Col Panji said what should instead preoccupy the people was getting to know what plans the politicians had for them, with those in the ruling party showing what they have done and those in the opposition showing how they intended to govern differently.

“Mpezeni was wrong to campaign for PF openly. How will they (opposition leaders) pay homage to him when they go for campaigns? The chiefs are comfortable in their palaces, but the subjects are not comfortable…those who are using Mpezeni as a campaign tool should be ashamed,” said Col Panji. “If all leaders can condemn tribalism like Zulu it would end.”

Col Panji challenged President Lungu, Hichilema and the other political leaders to condemn tribalism from wherever it came from, not only when it was convenient for them.

He recalled that leaders risked being defined negatively if they failed to condemn tribalism, recalling previous incidences where some few members in the UPND issued tribal remarks when Hichilema was taking over the reins in the party.

"That has stuck with him because he did not condemn it," said Col Panji.

