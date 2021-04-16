By Staff Reporter

Paramount chief of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, Mpezeni was recently in Luapula Province where he met Mwaata Kazembe of the Lunda people of that province to strategise on how to help President Lungu and the PF in the campaigns.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation, that Mpezeni and Mwaata Kazembe secretly drove into Samfya, in Luapula where they met to strategise on how they could effectively use their positions in their chiefdoms, and people they had influence over to maximise the votes for President Edgar Lungu and the ruling PF in the 2021 general elections.

“As you may be aware Mpezeni has been moving around a lot and mostly being used as a roving ambassador in these PF campaigns. He’s been moving around provinces, particularly those perceived to be PF strongholds strategising on how they can be effective in using their positions to maximise the vote for Lungu,” the sources said. “What they want is to maximise votes, as you maybe aware chiefs played a huge role also in the national registration exercise and voters register. Therefore these perceived PF strongholds will play a crucial role in these elections, and don’t forget that most of them are also in border areas.”

Contacted by Daily Revelation, Mpezeni was asked about his presence in Luapula, but responding he said he was in Lusaka instead and not in Luapula.

However, the sources maintained that the fact that Mpezeni was refusing that he was not in Luapula, when he in fact…- Daily Revelation