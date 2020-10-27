Mpezeni tells PF Tonga Campaign Manager, ‘We will vote for President Edgar Lungu because he is one of us’.

By Richard Aaron Ngoma

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people of the Eastern Province has shocked PF Mobilization member Bizwell Mutaale by categorically stating that he will support President Lungu based on his ethnicity as he hails from Eastern Province. Mutaale a Tonga has been traversing Southern Province accusing Chiefs in the province of supporting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema because he is Tonga.

“There is need for Eastern Province to give President Edgar Lungu maximum votes in 2021 because he is a son of the soil. No one can neglect his own son and President Edgar Lungu is a son of the soil”, stated Paramount Chief Chief Mpezeni to a perplexed PF Mobilization official.

Mutaale who was paying a courtesy call on the Chief had earlier told Mpezeni that he had told his fellow traditional leaders in Southern Province not to vote on tribal lines but on the quality of leadership.

“Your Majesty, I have been travelling all over Southern Province and told their Royal Highnesses there not to support a candidate because of his origins or tribe but based on good leadership attributes”.

However, Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s response appeared to have been in stark contrast to Mutaale’s claims insisting that President Edgar Lungu must be supported by Easterners because he was an Easterner (son of the soil).