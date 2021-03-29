Credit: ZNBC/ Christopher Miti

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province says Zambians like President Edgar Lungu because of the development that has been recorded under his leadership.

The Chief says Zambia has seen tremendous development in infrastructure development under President Lungu’s reign.

Chief Mpezeni says it is important to thank people when they are performing.

The traditional leader was speaking when the Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation paid a courtesy call on him.

He also appealed to the Patriotic Front -PF- not to impose candidates on the people.

And Foundation chairperson Emmanuel Banda said there is need for all Zambians to pray for peaceful elections.