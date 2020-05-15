MPIKA DC ORDERS MPIKA RADIO MANAGER TO RESIGN FOR ATTEPTING TO HOST HH ON ON-AIR THREE DAYS AGO

Mpika Community Radio Station Manager Allan Dumingu has come under fire after he shared a phone conversation he had with the District Commissioner, Moses Katebe.

In the call which lasts about 9 minutes and 30 seconds, the DC tells Mr. Dumingu(in the photo) not to host opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, three days ago.

The programme could not take place following the order.

In a phone interview with Chete FM news, Mr. Dumingu has said that he has been told to resign because of sharing the audio on various platforms.

“Right now, already, am being threatened that my job is at stake, that I should resign because am not a professional journalist. For them, being professional…is getting permission from them for me to do anything I want to do, which is not right,” he said.

Mr. Dumingu stated that the recording was for defense purpose only.

The incident comes just days after Press Freedom Day was celebrated under the theme “journalism without fear or favour” and raises questions about the actualisation of the theme.

Meanwhile, Chete FM’s Moses Mbewe Jr has contacted Mr. Katebe to verify if the conversation did take place.

The DC said Mr. Hichilema could not be allowed on radio because there are no UPND projects in Mpika or Muchinga province which he could talk about.

And on the audio going viral, he is quoted as saying that “I am his boss, he’s [Dumingu] not supposed to put me on viral or video, posting me everywhere. Why?”

“I want to tell him that I can’t work with him properly. It’s better he resigns…he is a UPND cadre,” he added.

PICTURE: Mr Allan Dumingu- Mpika Community Radio Station Manager

(Credit-Chete FM’s)