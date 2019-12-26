A 50-YEAR-OLD man of Chitulika Village in Mpika has gone on the run after hitting his nine-month-old daughter with an iron bar.

Geoffrey Malungwe meant to hit his wife Susan with an iron bar but ended hitting the baby who was on her back.

The baby is now battling for its life in Michael Chilufya Sata General Hospital in Mpika district.

Muchinga Province Commisioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed the incident to the Zambia Daily Mail.

Njase was qouted saying the incident occurred on Christmas Eve around 06:00 hours in Chitulika Village in Chief Malungwe tried to hit his wife Susan Mpundu but instead ended up hitting the baby.

“Brief facts are that the assailant, (Malungwe), who happens to be the victim’s father went home around 20:00 hours and told his wife that he not want her,” Njase explained.

Njase said as a result, the wife spent the night in a living room and when she got up around 06:00 hours to and get the baby from the bedroom, her husband allegedly tried to hit her with an iron bar.

He said in the process, Malungwe ended up hitting the child that was on its mother’s back.