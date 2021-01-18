Mpika man dies after wife crushes his genitals with brick
A MAN of Mpika has died after his wife allegedly hit his gentals with a brick during a violent marital dispute.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that 37-year-old Julius Mwila, of Chitulika village was allegedly murdered by Salome Mwila 25 on Friday night, reports Zambia Daily Mail.
Katongo said the couple had a marital dispute and a quarrel degenerated into a fight and the eventual death of Mr Mwila.
“The wife allegedly hit het husband with a half-burnt brick on the genitals, causing him to sustain general body pains. Mr Mwila later died in his house,” said Katongo
Ubupuba bwa fya kulwa, ifiko ni fi fine. Ala ulubuli fiko regardless of where it takes place whether at home or anywhere else.