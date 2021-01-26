MPIKA NURSE JUST COLLAPSES AND DIES WHILE ON DUTY.

Mpika District is in a state of grief and confusion after a hardworking registered nurse in charge of Eye Department died on duty yesterday afternoon.

Doctors and Nurses at the hospital confirmed that Sister Ailess Mwale of Mpika District Hospital reported for work yesterday Monday in the morning and worked well until in the afternoon when she suddenly became sick and died on duty within few minutes.

Heartfelt Condolences to the family and friends.