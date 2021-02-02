MPOROKOSO DEBS COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Mporokoso ~ Tue, 02 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Mporokoso District Education Board Secretary Joseph Kamalondo has committed suicide after testing positive for COVID-19, Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed in a statement.

Mrs Katongo said Kamalondo, 56 of UN village Compound tested positive on January 29, 2021 and around 13:00 hours committed suicide.

She said Mr Kamalondo was found hanging to a window burglar bar by nursing staff on Monday.

“Police in Mporokoso received a report of sudden and unnatural death from a named District nursing officer at Mporokoso COVID-19 isolation centre that Joseph Kamalondo 56, of UN village Compound, Chief Mumpolokoso, a District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) for Mporokoso District who had tested positive for COVID-19 on 29th January, 2021 around 13:00 hours had committed suicide. He was found hanging to window burglar bars by a nursing staff on 1st February, 2021 at around 21hours in the bathroom of the COVID-19 isolation house using oxygen nasal prongs,” Mrs Katongo said.

She said the body has been taken to Mporokoso District Hospital mortuary while an Inquiry has been instituted in the matter.

And police are investigating a case of arson in Muchinga province.

“Police are investigating a case of Arson which occurred on 1st February, 2021 between 03:00 hours and 04:00 hours in Kamwanya Compound, in which Lawrence Mutale 57, a Pastor of True Faith Bible Ministry in Kamwanya Compound in Mpika reported that his motor vehicle ISUZU KB 220LE twin cab Van, Registration Number ABA 6665, White in colour was set ablaze by unknown person(s). The value of property burnt is K61,000.00,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“It was reported that on 31st January, 2021 around 17:00 hours, the complainant parked the motor vehicle at his home, well secured. On 1st February, 2021 between 03:00 hours and 04:00 hours, he heard strange noise outside where he had parked the vehicle and upon checking through the bedroom window, he saw the fire inside the vehicle from the driver’s seat and the rear right passenger’s door was wide open. He quickly notified the District Fire Brigade who managed to put out the fire after members of the public and neighbours attempted to help put it off with sand. The burnt motor vehicle was bought for him by his Church. Investigations have been instituted in the matter.” -ZR