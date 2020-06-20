By Kangwanda Mucembele

Parliamentary Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has disclosed that some members of Parliament are computer illiterate, hence delaying the reopening of the house.

Ngulube said the parliamentarians are still learning to use the newly acquired virtual system.

Ngulube said only about 80 percent of the virtual preparations have been done, and hopes proceedings will commence on Tuesday Next week.

As steps to curb the spread of coronavirus take centre stage, Zambian Parliament has invested K 5 million in the virtual proceedings, and some people in Barotseland believe it is a mockery that MPs can’t use computers after such an investment.

The disclosure by the that MPs do not know how to use computers has since invited a backlash from citizens.

Responding to the news one citizen had this to say ”Cheap skates, all that money they are getting and they can’t spare a little for IT, so they are waiting to be taught for mahala?” “First they supported the clause they never understood today they’re supporting the Bill they don’t understand, its not the illiteracy to computer its in most of what they do,” tweeted another.

“MPs’ computer illiteracy?? Then we expect them to push for e-Iearning and make it work for pupils?” Charged another.

Another Kaoma resident pointed out clearly to Mangango PF Mp Hon Putu as one of them because he struggled to read the maiden speach and now how far with a simple computer,” concluded.

Barotseland Broadcasting Network