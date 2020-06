Parliamentary Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has disclosed that some members of Parliament are computer illiterate, hence delaying the reopening of the house.

Mr. Ngulube says the parliamentarians are still learning to use the newly acquired virtual system.

Mr. Ngulube says only about 80 percent of the preparations have been done, and hopes proceedings will commence on Tuesday Next week.

Parliament has invested K 5 million in the virtual proceedings.

