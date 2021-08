By Chilufya Tayali

THIS IS THE END OF BA-FREEDOM SIKAZWE

I warned some of you (PF) about Mpulungu but you incited the police to crap on me, thinking I am working with HH yet you were working against people of Mpulungu. I had no bad intentions for PF or President Lungu but you had bad intentions for me.

I hope reasonable PF will not vote against me because I tried to help but others thought they know better.

#TAYALI4MAYOR