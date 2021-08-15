Home politics PF Mr Bill 10 Tutwa Ngulube Congratulates HH politicsPFUPND Mr Bill 10 Tutwa Ngulube Congratulates HH August 15, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Mr. Tutwa Ngulube writes… “WE CONGRATULATE HH HE HAS DONE IT. TIME TO MOVE ON.” LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.