The PF National Mobilization Vice Chairman Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, commonly known as GBM, has challenged the Opposition Alliance to state its position over the attacks on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu by its spokesperson James Lukuku.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka on Thursday morning, Mr. Mwamba wondered why Alliance members such as the UPND and NDC have remained quiet after Mr. Lukuku went on a rampage to discredit the Paramount Chief of the Bemba speaking people. Mr. Mwamba said Paramount Chief Chitimukulu did nothing wrong to encourage people to vote in large numbers saying voter apathy is common in the northern part of the country.

“There was nothing wrong for him to say our people should wake up and start voting like our brothers and sisters from Southern Province. What was wrong with that? As for me, I didn’t see anything wrong with that statement, in fact all well meaning Bembas didn’t see anything wrong with that,” he said.

Mr. Mwamba stated that what Paramount Chief Chitimukulu was trying to do was to encourage the people in the northern circuit to emulate their counterparts from the south to vote in numbers and avoid voter apathy.

And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said it is hypocritical that the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has not apologized to ‘Mwinelubemba’ on behalf of the opposition alliance. Mr. Chanda said it is unfortunate that members of the Alliance have remained quiet on this matter despite their Alliance Spokesperson showering insults on Chitimukulu.

James Kasanda Lukuku, the Opposition Alliance spokesperson, said, among several despicable statements that, “It is irresponsibility of the highest order for the Chitimukulu to publish sectarianism, regionalism and tribalism on a radio program from a radio station called Mano in Kasama. Being a chief is not a passport for segregating our people away from the spirit of One Zambian One Nation, and neither is it a passport for you not to expect to be challenged.”

He went on to claim that Paramount Chief Chitimukulu was a PF cadre who was on the party’s payroll.

“We have swallowed enough of our PF oriented Chief Chitimukulu, a chief on the PF payroll.Chief Chitimukulu must realise that in most East African countries there is nothing like chiefs and he is purely existing on the discretion of we the Bemba people. We can rise up one day and say to hell with chiefs, and he can have no platform to preach divisional, segregative and tribal politics,” continued the Opposition Alliance spokesperson.

The Alliance spokesperson did not spare the Head of State either.

“Twakana. Lekeni HH alubule ichalo namano yakwe nobutungushi bwakwe. How honestly can Chitimukulu support a hypothetical christian, a dictator and drunkard, at the time our country is in ICU? Every moment State House hosts chiefs and the Chitimukulu, what follows are tribal remarks either from the Chitimukulu or his surrogates. Why That is why Sata was opposed to the ordination of this Sosala as a paramount chief of us the Bembas. Sata knew this Sosala has questionable morals and principles and he has questionable values,” he continued.

He went on to claim that Bembas have a wrong and misplaced Chief. And that the Chitimukulu is corrupt as he is the same chief who is reportedly selling land to the Chinese and sharing all the proceeds with his own children without regard for his subjects who are lacking salt in their homes.

But Senior Chief Mukuni strongly condemned all those who have intentionally chosen to misunderstand the message by the Paramount Chief.

“The Chitimukulu expressed displeasure at his subjects who were not critically using the power of the vote in choosing quality and responsible leadership that would bring development to his Chiefdom, and that they were usually duped by empty promises made by politicians. That’s a cry of every traditional leader who wishes to see economic and social advancement for his or her people,” he started.

“The Paramount Chief therefore merely counseled the Bena Lubemba to emulate the Southerners better known as the people of Chuundu, who recognize the importance of voting than follow the false fantasies of politicians. He actually never cited any political party in which his subjects must particularly identify themselves with. As a matter of fact, he encouraged them to make their own choices, but based on quality leadership that would deliver and also protect their interests,” he continued.

Senior Chief Mukuni went on to describe Paramount Chief Chitimukulu as an intellectual and an accomplished historian who appreciates the established norms and resolve of Southerners in using the vote, to resoundingly register a grievance against any unjust establishment.

“In 1991 and 1996 the Province registered a high turn out in support of the late Fredrick Chiluba, a Bemba speaking candidate, who twice in the above years, polled a 100% parliamentary vote in Southern Province, more than in his own home region of Luapula, and the MMD strongholds of Northern and Copperbelt Provinces, that still had pockets of UNIP.”

