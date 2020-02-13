PRESS RELEASE: Mr. Hichilema, To Incite With The View Of Usurping Power Is Potentially Treasonous.

Thursday 13th February 2020.

We take great exception to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s recent social media posts inciting his followers to civil unrest ahead of 2021.

Mr. Hichilema’s heightened greed for power coupled with impending 2021 dishonourable retirement from politics is making him more and more desperate as the day that sends his political career into extinction approaches.

Tragically, his desperation has become subversive and seditious.

We wish to caution him to tread carefully. It is potentially an act of treason to utter inflammatory statements designed to incite citizens to anarchy and disorder against a democratically elected government.

Because he knows 2021 will put his sorry political career out of its wretched misery, it appears he is now increasingly bent on deliberately disturbing the peace with his sick philosophy of: “If I can’t have it in 2021 then nobody should”.

But if he thinks he can usurp State power in the same way he usurped the UPND leadership from Sakwiba Sikota and Patrick Chisanga through a tribally inspired “intra-party convention coup” in 2006, then this time around he’s got another thing coming!

Zambians will not accept Mr. Hichilema’s selfish reluctance to accept defeat. The cumulative by-elections results around the country of the last 18 months or so are a clear sign of what is to befall him in 2021.

Then since he has selfishly rejected Bill 10 and its proposed extension of a Presidential petition appeal period, the retiring UPND leader will only have his pitiful self to blame.

We call upon all Zambians including the church and uncompromised civil society organisations to take note of Mr. Hichilema’s apparent statements intented to cause anarchy now and not to accept defeat come August next year.

Ends…//…

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Patriotic Front Media Director

Party Headquarters

Lusaka