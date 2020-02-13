PRESS RELEASE: Mr. Hichilema, To Incite With The View Of Usurping Power Is Potentially Treasonous.
Thursday 13th February 2020.
We take great exception to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s recent social media posts inciting his followers to civil unrest ahead of 2021.
Mr. Hichilema’s heightened greed for power coupled with impending 2021 dishonourable retirement from politics is making him more and more desperate as the day that sends his political career into extinction approaches.
Tragically, his desperation has become subversive and seditious.
We wish to caution him to tread carefully. It is potentially an act of treason to utter inflammatory statements designed to incite citizens to anarchy and disorder against a democratically elected government.
Because he knows 2021 will put his sorry political career out of its wretched misery, it appears he is now increasingly bent on deliberately disturbing the peace with his sick philosophy of: “If I can’t have it in 2021 then nobody should”.
But if he thinks he can usurp State power in the same way he usurped the UPND leadership from Sakwiba Sikota and Patrick Chisanga through a tribally inspired “intra-party convention coup” in 2006, then this time around he’s got another thing coming!
Zambians will not accept Mr. Hichilema’s selfish reluctance to accept defeat. The cumulative by-elections results around the country of the last 18 months or so are a clear sign of what is to befall him in 2021.
Then since he has selfishly rejected Bill 10 and its proposed extension of a Presidential petition appeal period, the retiring UPND leader will only have his pitiful self to blame.
We call upon all Zambians including the church and uncompromised civil society organisations to take note of Mr. Hichilema’s apparent statements intented to cause anarchy now and not to accept defeat come August next year.
Ends…//…
Sunday Chilufya Chanda
Patriotic Front Media Director
Party Headquarters
Lusaka
UPND media team, where are you? This venomous being has gone too far. Surely how do you allow such!!
pf , Can you please show us a video where HH is urging the nation to rise up against the govt.The problem with pf is that anything that happens negatively is blamed on HH. How powerful is HH to incite the nation to rise up against the govt. ? If you claim you are popular why are you panicking about loss of power? Namufilwa fye ukuteka ba koswe. stop heaping blame on HH. You are just making him popular
Can you tell your president to uphold the rule of law and defend the constitution which he swore to defend.
Tell your ministers to stop stealing public resources and pay back money accrued iligally when parliament was dissolved!!
Address the nation on the failed bill 10, declining economy, rising poverty, debt, misuse of public funds, police and PF cadres violence, seer 1 list and electoral malpractice before you accuse a honest and credible man of treason.
Any fool would know that providing checks and balance or loosing an election through fraud can never be treason!!
This reminds me of the Black Mamba / Zero option when MMD used state machinery to frame KK and UNIP and indeed succeeded in arresting KK on trumped up treason charges.
What is also interesting is this comes hours after Seer1 spilled the beans on PF dark deeds.
Aren’t they trying to run away from the actual root cause and declare a state of emergency as a pretext to sneak in Bill 10 or arresting political opponents? Is it not the borrowed charms that are causing us these sleepless nights? Those who refuse to learn from the past are condemned to repeat follies!