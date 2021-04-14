By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

MR. KAKOMA FORMER UPND SPOKESPERSON IS A LAME DUCK POLITICIAN ~ Banda Sakanya.

Mr Kakoma is a lame duck politician who is trying to be relevant to PF regime .

We hold him in high esteem as a leader who had served in the party for long, but his position to start smearing dirty on UPND will not be left unchecked but to equally rebuttal and place him where he fits well.

Kakoma has alleged that what he used to say about PF while in UPND was nót his personal views.

If what he used to say was not his personal views, then whose views where they?

It is a disgrace to honourable kakoma to acknowledge that what he used to say about PF were not his views, therefore he is not a leader worth of trust because he has no direction.

Mr. Kakoma should instead keep quiet and continue to enjoy and support poverty and hunger created by PF inept regime.

Kakoma has lost intergrity by supporting the party that has destroyed the country’s economy of this nation.

Who is Kakoma to finish UPND if GBM who was politically muscled failed to bring down UPND but instead he has became politically frail ?

Mr. Kakoma’s reasoning has been compromised, ofcource with shekels

Kakoma is a shameless leader who has no sense of shame to lie.

.

UPND is not a tin pot political party that even a lame duck politician like Mr. Kakoma can easily think of destroying.