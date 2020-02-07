By David Zulu

Now that Mr Edgar Lungu has finally succumbed to citizens’ pressure to condemn tribal hate speech being perpetrated by senior members of his own party, let him go the distance and call them out by name, and let the law take its course. Hate speech is a cancer that was started by Mr Edgar Lungu himself, when he persistently drew boundaries on how his main political opponent Hakainde Hichilema, would not qualify to compete with him for the Presidency, because according to Mr Lungu, HH’s tribe was not yet ripe for the job. This cannot be denied, it’s in the public domain.

Whatever the President states publicly becomes policy of his party and government, so why is he now trying to extricate himself from the song he willingly and proudly composed? Why is he all of sudden surprised that one of his own senior Cabinet collegue is an unrepentant advocate of hate by spewing obnoxious and appalling utterances to his political archrival, and his ethnicity? Why won’t he call out Professor Nkandu Luo by name? What is Mr Lungu scared of?

Mr Edgar Lungu is extrapolating the benefits of hate speech, the nation is divided according to ethnic lines, government positions are a preserve of certain tribes while others are being retired in national interest and new jobs are not being publicly advertised, but being privately dished out to privileged tribes. Why? It’s simple, it’s because Mr Lungu set the standards of who qualifies and who doesn’t.

Zambians must not be fooled by Mr Edgar Lungu’s lopsided, half hearted and lisped admonishment of his party’s faceless culprits. He doesn’t mean anything he says and cannot therefore be trusted to govern this nation after 2021