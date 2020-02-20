MR LUNGU MUST WAKE UP FROM HIS SLUMBER

By Jonas Shakafuswa

I hope this is not another effort in futility. Very good theme.” For Peace and Healing of the land”. We have heard these comical themes before. We have seen prayers at National prayer sessions. What have they resulted in? Cheating the people of Zambia that we have God fearing leaders who want the best for this Country. No. The best for themselves. We have seen our humble President pray with us. But has it humbled him to ease tension in the Country? Has it given him humility to come to the table with clean hands to bring out the best of this Country through meaningful dialogue? What? What we saw is him and flamboyant ‘ prophets’ and a few taking us to the National Dialogue Forum to discuss how he can easily continue as President.

They discussed how they can turn their strongholds into more MPs to easily change the Constitution using the arrogance of numbers. Have this reconciled the land! Has this been a successful Dialogue? Playing with the people expectation should come to a halt.

Cheating the people through false prayers should come to an end, what we need on the part of the President is strong commitment to reconcile the his land. Not to perpetuate his rule and hold on our Country by his Party whose fortunes are questionable. He has to assure this Country of true democracy where intimidation, suppression of rights is not the order of the day. Mr President we don’t want to worship you as you are not a God.

We want to respect you because you will give us reason to respect you through your respectable acts. Don’t take us to be kids in a nursery class who need your lectures. Life has taught us enough to be able to judge good leadership from bad. For once come out and be a President for this Nation. You have succeeded in showing us you are only President for PF. Job well done. Now we want a President for the whole Country. Come on my man. Wake up from your slumber