By Don Mwenda

I was out of town for the past few days and it was during this period when soldiers in Lusaka were directed to join hands with Zambia Police in help curb the gassing situation and their presence was felt in some parts of Lusaka.

Coming back home to my lovely town Kabwe, I haven’t seen any military presence on the ground despite the numerous attacks Kabwe residents are experiencing.

This just got me thinking of how special Lusaka is,for it to be expecting quick responses whenever we have a situation. If my memory serves me right chingola had more deadly attacks but all we hard was madam “Gassers are turning into cats and going into Ceiling board’s” no directive for the military to move in. Maybe it is the leadership.

Without sugar coating anything here,our district commissioner (Ba DC) is just also another definition of who a let down is without exception of both MPs especially the provincial minister. You want songs of praise kuli ba cadre benu not kuno.

On the 4th of January 2018 if my memory serves me right I saw vendors evicted off the streets by soldiers because of a cholera outbreak which didn’t reach Kabwe yet at that time. Yes that alone was a proactive move but today when we have a deadly situation at hand, honestly MWENTUNGULUSHI you are even failing to be reactive??? Kindly tell Kabwe residents why we don’t have military presence on the ground, could it be because their is no man power? Twebeni please.

Incase you don’t know the current happenings in various communities,People are living in fear, people are not sleeping while you sleep in the comfort of your homes.

Please let the powers that be impose a curfew on Kabwe residents if that alone is possible. Let anyone who is found loitering after 21hrs be arrested and face the law.

Please let community neighborhood watch groups be empowered with the necessary support they need for them to operate smoothly especially areas like Dallas,Natuseko site/service,Kaputula and C-gate who don’t have a police post after 17hrs.

Already there is a complaint on how ineffective those toll free lines Making rounds on social media are.

Mr President the K250,000 can help your party in the registration of NRCs coz we know this is already happening, but in this case please we need practical and serious measures. Ichipale from you and your people is too much for us not to think otherwise.

We have had suspects apprehended but we don’t hear any updates, there cases just died a natural death.

Truth be told the government is casual over this issue of Gassers.

“Any insecurity that lasts 24 hours has the support from government”

Gen Sani Abacha

