By Patrick Kalima

I have to constrain myself so that I am not accused of insulting or belittling my mother Her Honour the Vice President. Her words and reasoning is an insult and a provocation to right thinking Zambians. Our Police Command are so scared of PF party thugs. Officers can be attacked in their Police Headquarters by these thugs and nothing happens to them.

We have stories of Officers transferred without hearing by a mere accusation from a PF thug. The Minister of Home Affairs in charge of Police is the same person in charge of the PF thugs as chief of “Security”. Mrs Wina expects these Police officers to issue “Permits” for the opposition to mobilise?

Mr Chanda Kabwe the Director of the DMMU in her office is using Maize and Mealie Meal as a Political Weapon during the numerous By-Elections. We don’t expect Her Honour the Vice President to condemn this action as it benefits her political party and her position. Permanent Secretaries like Amos Malupenga and his Copperbelt counter part have been a particular nuisance. Not to forget the PS Chomba in the Local Government Ministry.

We have a chain of District Commissioners who are falling over each other to disrupt Paid for Radio Programmes by opposition leaders. Surely the Vice President can’t pretend that she has never heard of all these? PF cadres decide who the Police give permits to either demonstrate or conduct a meeting under the guise of Public Order Act. The latest EFF demo and that of Andrew Ntewewe are latest examples. While the Lone Peaceful Demonstrator was Arrested and Detained.

Is the Vice President saying that she is not aware that Hakainde Hichilema has taken the Privatisation accusations to court? Of course this has not stopped her boss President Lungu from insinuating at many meetings that he will not settle until HH’s conduct during the Privatisation process are decided by a Commission of Inquiry appointed and paid by him to deliver a verdict favourable to him? Now it is Patrick Nshindano and the ECZ. Your Honour you have prepared your Bed of Thorns now be ready to sleep in it.