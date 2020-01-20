By Sara Imutowana Yeta

I have been following the online discussions on Mr and Mrs Tayali.

Of great interest, to me, is the revelation that Mr Tayali is the fourth man to marry Tsega.

At the age of 25 she has already wedded four different men.

She is probably a faithful and ardent believer in wedlock serial monogamy.

Wedlock serial monogamist jump from one marriage immediately into another one.

They do not take time to grieve for and think through the previous marriage.

Therefore, wedlock serial monogamists seem not to believe that a failed marriage needs a bit of a post-mortem nor do they believe in having a breather in between each marriage.

The bigger question, however, is why does Tsega rush into a marriage so soon after leaving one?

Why does she find it easy to say “I do” again after divorce such that at 25 she has already said four “I dos”?

It may be that she is afraid of commitment or afraid of being alone or suffering from vast insecurity issues.

These answers are mere speculations because there is a dearth of studies on wedlock serial monogamy in Zambia. Surprisingly, there is a paucity of empirical research conducted on wedlock serial monogamy overall and a large portion of it comes from other African countries and very little from Zambia.

Besides, studies on wedlock serial monogamy focus on male serial monogamists neglecting female serial monogamists that are increasing in numbers.

Empirical data is needed to better understand wedlock serial monogamy and use what can be learnt from the data to develop engagement interventions and frameworks, and strategies to support wedlock serial monogamy communities.

Hence, it would be good to generate a body of knowledge on the phenomenon of wedlock serial monogamy. The findings can make a unique contribution to sociology of marriage.

If the Tayalis are open enough I will be elated to recruit Tsega for the study on wedlock serial monogamy.