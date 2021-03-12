MSONI ASKS PRESIDENT LUNGU NOT TO STAND

All Peoples Congress Party President Nason Msoni has asked President Edgar Lungu to backtrack on what he terms as intended unconstitutional bid for a third term in office.

Mr. Msoni charges that President Lungu has failed Zambians and has also failed to act in the best interest of citizens when required to do so.

He accuses the President of protecting corrupt government leaders.

He says for example to date no suspect has been arrested or brought to book for putting the lives of Zambians at risk through consumption of the imported and expired drugs.