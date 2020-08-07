MTENDERE WATER SUPPLY IN SUSPECTED FECAL CONTAMINATION

The Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has cut water supply to some parts of Lusaka’s Mtendere compound following a suspected sewer contamination.

Residents in Mtendere B section have complained of diarrhea suspected to be due to drinking the fecal contaminated water.

Over 15 houses are affected.

The resident say they have been experiencing the problem since Friday last week.

Company public relations officer, Nshamba Muzungu says the company has instituted investigations to ascertain what caused the problem.

And suspended Lusaka City Council Mayor Miles Sampa later wrote the following statement confirming the contamination in Mtendere too.

This morning I inspected the reported water contamination in some parts of Mutendere behind Chainama golf club.

I went on site with the Lusaka Water & Sewerage Company (LWSC) crew and it was established that one or two water pipes have busted underground and mixing with faecal matter as evidenced by the foul smell of the water.

LWSC has since sent their 10,000 litres Water Bowser to the area so that residents can draw clean Water for their domestic usage.

I had a phone chat with LWSC MD Jonathan Kampata and he has assured me that underground pipes in the affected area will be repaired before the end of today.

As for residents in the affected area please avoid tap water for today and draw from the LWSC Water bowser parked in the area until repairs are completed.

Together We Can

Miles B. Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

Thursday 6th August 2020