An accountant at MTN Zambia PLC has sued the Attorney General and a police Officer in the Lusaka High Court demanding K800, 000 compensation for alleged illegal imprisonment and torture after his arrest on Thursday last week.

Hamanyanga Kaseele says he was unlawfully arrested by a Mr. Mutono, a police officer when he was at his workplace and that upon his arrest, no reasons were given to him but was immediately take to Chelstone police station.

Mr. Kaseele says in his statement of claim filed in court that upon his arrival at the police station, Mr. Mutono directed his subordinates to torture him by way of handcuffing him and beating him with an iron bar and shot button.

Mr. Kaseele says no explanation was given for the beating.

He therefore claims compensation of K500, 000 for torture, pain, internal injuries and chest injuries and K300,000 for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and detention and any other reliefs that the court may deem fit.