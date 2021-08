Muammar Gaddafi’s son suggests he may run for president in Libya.

The 49-year-old, who before 2011 had been seen as his father’s presumed successor, said politicians in the decade since have brought Libyans “nothing but misery”.

“It is time for a return to the past. The country is on its knees. There’s no money, no security. There’s no life here,” Saif al-Islam said in his first appearance in years.

~Africa Report Files