MUBITA C. NAWA: GULLIBILITY OF UPND CADRES CALL FOR HIS ARREST IN PF’S DIVIDE AND RULE SYNDROME

On the fateful day, UPND had a mobilization rally and, as usual, MCN allowed members of the public to share their views on the current state of PF reign. Sober they were, they aired their views.

At around 00:57:00 minutes of the 02:00:00 hours video, a named Mr. Mulenga, in his drunken state, was given a platform, just as others were. Sadly, Mr. Mulenga misused the platform and MCN moved away from him and reprimanded him.

At the same time, MCN rendered his apology for having given a Mr. Mulenga chance only to insult the Head of State. The part I find MCN with a case to answer is where he gave a Mr. Mulenga second chance after his insults. There, MCN must be cautioned.

The same video, today, has been edited by someone with a vented anger in jeopardizing the respect that MCN has for the Head of State. Surprisingly, even UPND cadres have regrouped themselves to condemn MCN without watching the full video for evidence sake.

I tell you, today, that PF’s current ideology of “Divide And Rule (DAR)” is working perfectly for them because UPND cadres cannot defend theirs. I wonder how campaigns will be in the UPND camp if they can’t defend their friends when attacked by the other camp.

In this case, MCN is as clean as KK’s handkerchief and if there is need to apprehend someone for the insults, the visible Mr. Mulenga must be arrested. I don’t think this Mr. Mulenga can blame intoxication for his insulting language on the respected Head of State.

Ba UPND, do not be that gullible to believe everything and rushing to demean your camp mates. Firstly, get the truth and later, comment based on the gathered truth rather than stamping on each other. You will not achieve anything whilst divided but that is what PF wants.

#MubitaCNawaIsInnocent

#UPNDwatchOutOverSuch