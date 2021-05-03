UPND presidential aide Mubita Nawa has been reported to the Zambia Police Headquarters this afternoon.

A concerned citizen and member of the MMD Geoffrey Mulenga made the announcement shortly after officially registering the complaint.

This complaint is in relation to the video that has since gone viral, where the suspect Mubita Nawa acting together with another adult male a “Mulenga” were allegedly insulting and defaming the Republican President contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Police are currently investigating the matter.