UPND presidential aide Mubita Nawa has been reported to the Zambia Police Headquarters this afternoon.
A concerned citizen and member of the MMD Geoffrey Mulenga made the announcement shortly after officially registering the complaint.
This complaint is in relation to the video that has since gone viral, where the suspect Mubita Nawa acting together with another adult male a “Mulenga” were allegedly insulting and defaming the Republican President contrary to the laws of Zambia.
Police are currently investigating the matter.
Ba khalako busy ba police. They are yet to arrest Edith Nawakwi for threatening to kill the a Hatembos, according to a video recording of them; they are still investigating those behind the violence at ba Kambwili’s welcome to PF event even though OF SG has been reported to mention the people behind the violence within their party; they are yet to arrest the thugs that burn UpND regalia and now this