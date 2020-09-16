By Mubita Nawa

LESSONS FROM CHILUFYA TAYALI

Good morning. I write this article with great reservation. The reason I am reseved is that I never directly talk about Chilufya TAYALI. I never give him any attention because he does not deserve any. However, I write today so that Zambians can learn from the experiences of others.

1. Lesson one; MIND YOUR BUSINESS

2. BUILD PEOPLE. DO NOT DESTROY

3. WORK HARD DON’T BE A BEGGER

4. DO CLEAN POLITICS NOT DIRTY POLITICS

5. KEEP YOUR PRIVATE LIFE PRIVATE

In June this year on the 5th Chilufya TAYALI called B’Flow, Chellah Tukutah, Ken Dumbo and myself men who have failed in life. He called us unpritable names just because we were fighting for the economic freedom of ZAMBIA.

My fans asked me to respond and put Chilufya in his place. I did not. I chose to focus on what ZAMBIA was fighting for: Freedom from our present oppression.

I shall not comment further on Chilufya’s personal life. God will help and guide him.

But to all Zambians, let us learn from the challenges of others including learning from their foolishnesses and wisdom.

Do not believe the apologies of Tyali though. TAYALI is like that cockroach you swat and it pretends to be dead then when you return you find it gone or eating your food again. Let Tayali grow up and find something to do with his life. ZAMBIA has no room for crocodile tears.

He has destroyed many lives. Remember what he said about Vespers and how at the height of Vespers family pain he accused the innocent young lady of being a terrorist and of being a POLITICAL operative who deserved to die. We had to travel to Namwala to comfort Vespers family in the midst of ridiculous slander from Tayali.

We won’t treat Tayali the way he treats others. My father always told me to mind my business and to work hard. My mother told me to build people and not destroy lives.

Finally Zambians please know that Facebook is just a book. It’s excellent for business, thought process and ideological mindset transformative provocations. But facebook is not and will never be a good place to share the intricate details of minute by minute occurrences of your personal life.

Even with fake non responsible apologies, we forgive because we forgave him a long time ago. Tayali is a 48 year old ‘body’ in a 14 year old ‘mind’.

To the paymasters of Tayali know that it is time you grew up as well. Do clean politics. Zambians have changed and your tricks and attempts to pay propagandists to discredit others won’t work. Zambians can now read BETWEEN your blurred lines. If you are as good as you say you are why not fight without underhanded methods?

Let us live in a peaceful nation with equal laws (no Animal Farm). VIOLATIONS of laws to advance political agenda for self interest is not part of leadership nor humanity (Ubuntu).

This nation must never go in flames because of careless and greedy individuals who ignore the lessons of Rwanda twenty five years ago. This nation can learn from East and West Germany or from Belfast and accept that it is possible to be at peace. Those dividing us have somewhere else to live. They have somewhere else to go.

The majority of us only have one nation and it is our duty to defend this nation. ZAMBIA is a beautiful land and we must defend it’s borders from within.

MCN