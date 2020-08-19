MUBITA NAWA OFFICIALLY JOINS UPND

…says party has vision and agenda to fight corruption, end suffering

I have officially decided to join the UPND because to help push the agenda for every person because it is a party that believes in the sovereignty and integrity of Zambia’s heritage, says Zambia’s renowned motivational speaker, Mubita Nawa.

Speaking after announcing his decision at the UPND secretariat this afternoon, Mr Nawa stated that he had opted to join the UPND because it pushed the agenda for the child, the retiree and the fight against corruption and that it believed in safeguarding the mineral wealth of the country for every Zambian.

He stated that the decision was in recorgnition of the fundemental rights given by the Zambian Constitution and also that of helping to push the agenda of a better future for every Zambian.

“I am really proud to join the UPND to help push the agenda for every unborn child; the agenda for every retiree, the agenda for every person that wants to fight corruption and every person that believes that the mineral resources of this nation belongs to indigenous Zambians. I am proudly declaring my decision to jump into the political boat,” he said.

He also described the day as a very special and defining moment in his life.

“Today is a very special day for me. Am really, really happy to be exercising one of my fundamental birth rights. And not only is it my birthright, it is my constitutionally enshrined right to association and the right to belong to whom I want to

He has since called on every Zambian not to stand on the fence and watch the country crumble but instead to emulate him and join a party that believed in the sovereignty and integrity of Zambia’s heritage.

“I believe the time has come for every Zambian that believes in the sovereignty of the integrity of our heritage. To fight and not to stand on the fence. And for me today, I am really, really proud to be able to join the UPND,” he said.

CIC PRESS TEAM