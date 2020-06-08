By Mubita C. Nawa

So apparently I have been paid money to speak.

Question: how come I still drive a Vitz?

If anyone wants to bribe me, my asking price is (are);

$2.5 Million

$5 Million

$42 Million

$130 Million

If you come with those amounts, maybe we can talk. I know at least I can start a good mine and employ Zambian youths.

If you are going to accuse people come with evidence.

In the end we shall be accused of being paid for breathing in Oxygen and breathing out Carbon Dioxide at a fee.

Tiyeni tikazi nkala che.

Gassing in nivute, Corona in nivute. Muntu naye anivute?