Mubita Nawa struggles to ‘find a place at State House’

A State Houses source has told The Candidates that Mubita Nawa is likely to be sent into foreign service against his alleged wishes to work within State House.

According to the source,Nawa has on several times hinted that he would rather be at State House but unfortunately President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t seem to have any place where he fits to be placed.

“Nawa very much wishes to work ku State House like his friend Anthony Bwalya but the President is likely to send him into foreign service. If that happens, he (Nawa) won’t be happy because he sees himself as an advisor of some sort who should be placed at State House” a source told The Candidates.

-The Candidates