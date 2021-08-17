MUBITA SIKWIBELE WRITES….

You people who talk to HH (the new president), please tell him that:

1. He needs to make a difference between those who offended the state and those who offended him as a person. He needs to make clear difference between crime against the state and crime against him, those who owe the country and those who owe him, those who stole from the country and those who stole from us the citizens, those who injured us and those who injured him.

2. He can’t forgive those who stole from us on our behalf. He can’t forgive those who injured us as a state on behalf of us.

3. We didn’t vote for him in order for him to umbrella those who stole from us. I didn’t register to vote and then vote for HH just for him to make those who stole from us live “ok”. I voted for him to recover what was stollen from us as a state. We want our money back! We want our forest 27 back! We want our things back please! On a greater good that stollen money can pay part of our huge debt.

4. Unity cannot be achieved without truth laid bare. Love and truth are brothers or twins. We want to know the truth about 48 houses, gassing, honeybee, and so many things stollen or crowded in mystery. Hence we decided to change because without change we would neither know truth nor recover what we have lost as a country. Otherwise, there is little need for us to change. So dear HH, let your messages of love and embracing each other involve truth and recovery please. We won’t move forward without laying foundation of truth and recovery.

I personally look forward to love with truth and recovery, that is the major reason for change.

Amen.