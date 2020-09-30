By Mwansa Mwelwa cic Private Reporter.

NORTHERN~Kasama.

MUCHELEKA AND 3 OTHERS TO SPEND MORE TIME IN PRISON AS MAGISTRATE IS REPORTEDLY OUT OF TOWN AND DPP NOT ISSUING ANY INSTRUCTIONS.

As reported last week by CIC Intelligence that the trio are poised to spend some long time I detention because those are dictates or instructions from the above.

The matter came up today for the possible commencement of trial and determination whether or not it be reduced to a bailable offence.

However it couldn’t take place because the magistrate is out of town. The other stakeholders out of town are the arresting officers to the trio.

The matter has been pushed to 13th and 14th October 2020. Hon Mucheleka, Hon Mubanga and Comrade Samuel Ngwira and one other remains remanded at Milima Prison (State Correctional Facility) in Kasama.

10 other UPND members have their bond extended to the same date as one UPND member by the name of ……… remains in custody in Kasama in Cells without being charged.

The UPND officials are being represented by Hon Cornelius Mweetwa and Muleza Mwiimbu.

CIC PRESS TEAM.