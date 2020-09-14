MUCHELEKA AND OTHER UPND CAMPAIGN MANAGERS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ROBBERY IN KASAMA

Police in Kasama have been forced by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to slap UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka, UPND Lukashya Constituency campaign Manager Elias Mubanga and Samuel Ngwira with aggravated robbery.

The charge of aggravated robbery is none bailable, just like was the case with Mwaliteta and team which means the three will remain in police custody until the case is disposed off in the courts of law which can even take 2 years or more.

None of the three were at the place where NRC equipment was confiscated by some unknown cadres in the video circulating on social media.

Sources indicate that the PF are also scheming to link the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to the same case and keep him in detention until after elections since the charge is none bailable.

One of the accused Mr. Elias Mubanga is also the UPND aspiring candidate for Shiwangandu constituency where Kampyongo is area MP.

Mr. Mubanga has given Kampyongo some tough time in Shiwangandu so Kampyongo wants to knock out his political opponent in next year’s elections.

Mr. Mucheleka has taken the UPND in Northern Province to another level in popularity as seen by the multitudes attending the UPND rallies.

Confirming the development in an interview, Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene disclosed that the trio allegedly attacked a mobile NRC registration office, stole a printer and genset, and other items.

Recently PF thugs led by JJ Banda raided Lusaka Province Police Headquarters, beat up police officers and stole money and other items but they were given less charges.

Sometime back UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta languished in jail after being slapped with the same charge. He was acquitted by the Lusaka High Court and has since sued the state.