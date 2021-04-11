MUCHELEKA AND UPND DISPLAYING GROSS IGNORANCE OF THE PF CONSTITUTION-SUNDAY CHANDA

We have noted with much disappointment the attack on our party by UPND spokesperson Mr Patrick Mucheleka in light of the just ended PF general conference. His statement disguised as a congratulatory message is loaded with malice which clearly stems from the fact that the our colleague from the opposition has not bothered to look at the PF constitution and understand the party`s guiding statutes when it comes to dissolution and putting in place it`s central committee.

It is public knowledge that the PF has and will always be guided by its constitution. The just ended conference was transparent and successful and had both local and foreign participants. The constitution which allows the President to nominate members of the central committee was followed. The council carefully reviewed the names and approved.

For the sake of clearing the air on the issue of the Central Committee, Mr Mucheleka and company will find the following clause helpful and informative.

ARTICLE 57 of the Constitution of Patriotic Front party

Election of Members of Central Committee!

Sub-section (3)

The PRESIDENT of the party shall submit HIS LIST of CANDIDATES TOGETHER with the names of other CANDIDATES for the office of the members of central committee to the NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR CONSIDERATION and APPROVAL!

Issued by:

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters

Lusaka

11/04/2021