MUCHELEKA AND UPND DISPLAYING GROSS IGNORANCE OF THE PF CONSTITUTION-SUNDAY CHANDA
We have noted with much disappointment the attack on our party by UPND spokesperson Mr Patrick Mucheleka in light of the just ended PF general conference. His statement disguised as a congratulatory message is loaded with malice which clearly stems from the fact that the our colleague from the opposition has not bothered to look at the PF constitution and understand the party`s guiding statutes when it comes to dissolution and putting in place it`s central committee.
It is public knowledge that the PF has and will always be guided by its constitution. The just ended conference was transparent and successful and had both local and foreign participants. The constitution which allows the President to nominate members of the central committee was followed. The council carefully reviewed the names and approved.
For the sake of clearing the air on the issue of the Central Committee, Mr Mucheleka and company will find the following clause helpful and informative.
ARTICLE 57 of the Constitution of Patriotic Front party
Election of Members of Central Committee!
Sub-section (3)
The PRESIDENT of the party shall submit HIS LIST of CANDIDATES TOGETHER with the names of other CANDIDATES for the office of the members of central committee to the NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR CONSIDERATION and APPROVAL!
Issued by:
Sunday Chilufya Chanda
Media Director
Patriotic Front
Party Headquarters
Lusaka
11/04/2021
”We take note of public outcry that the PF convention ushered in their Central Committee without casting a single vote. We also note that the youths and women were largely left out of the newly appointed PF leadership and there is no regional balancing, something very worrying especially that they are a ruling party.”
Please, Chanda, don’t be in a rush to answer before you understand the issues raised.
Whether it is in your constitution, if there is no fairness in selection or voting then that’s a dictatorship. Where are the youths and women in your committee?
Your convention failed the basics of democracy.
UPND 95%
pf 20 %(FD)
After all the scorn they poured on the UPND convention, I thought they will try to put up a nollyhood scripted convention just to hoodwink the masses, even just scripted challengers and some resemblance of voting.