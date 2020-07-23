

By Chileshe Mwango

The opposition UPND has refuted allegations by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba Speaking People in Northern Province that the party plans to dethrone him if they win next year’s general elections.

In his recent write-up about his encounter with the administration, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu alleged that Patrick Mucheleka the UPND Deputy Secretary General for Politics told him that the party plans to dethrone him when it ascends to power.

But Mr Mucheleka tells Phoenix News in an interview that the opposition party has never at any time discussed the institution of the Chitimukulu.

Mr. Mucheleka says his party respects all traditional leaders and has since urged the paramount chief to join the ruling patriotic front –PF- if he has intentions to so.

