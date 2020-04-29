THE UPND has demanded commerce minister Christopher Yaluma’s resignation over his tribal branding of the people of Southern Province.

The opposition party has blamed President Edgar Lungu for tribal divisions and hate speeches in the country.

A video footage has surfaced in which Yaluma, the Malole PF member of parliament, is addressing a public gathering in Northern Province’s Mumba area where he branded the UPND and people of Southern Province tribal.

In the video, Yaluma, who is naturally reserved, addressed the gathering in Bemba while wearing a blue face mask.

He asked the people what animal the UPND was.

Yaluma alleged that those who travel cannot pass through Southern Province wearing any PF colours as they would be beaten and removed from the bus.

Verbatim: “UPND cinama nshi (what kind of an animal is the UPND)? Mwebantu imwe mwebenda (you people who travel) ako kene mufwele kukanwa akalembelwe ati PF (that same PF-branded face mask you are wearing) teti upite mu Southern Province naufwala kukanwa bakakuma (you can’t pass through Southern Province wearing that; they will beat you).

Bakakuma bakakufumya namu bus tawakaninemo (they will beat you up and not even allow you to get on a bus). Takwaba ukulumbula ishiwi ilya PF nangu party imbi, FDD, ishili iyakulya (there is no mentioning of the PF or any other party, for that matter, like the FDD, which is not from there). Aba abantu baishibana fye bekabeka (these people just know themselves). Tabafwaya (they don’t want)! …

Takwaba nangu umo MP mu Northern Province uwa UPND (there is no single UPND MP in Northern Province). Takwaba nangu umo MP mu Northern Province nangu ku Muchinga nangu ku Luapula nangu ku Central Province (there is no single UPND MP in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Central Provinces). Takuli (there is nothing) except ku North-Western naku Western (in North-Western and Western provinces). Ku North-West babako banga babili, nokufuma balefuma (there are only two UPND MPs in North Western and they are about to resign). Bushe cinshi GBM aya fuminamo (what made GBM [ Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba] to leave)? Efyo ndefwaya mipushe (that’s what I want to ask you). Cinshi GBM afumineko (what made GBM to leave)? Aliya asanga ati tamuli ubuyo (he went but found out that there is no benefit). Bucushi bwekabweka (it’s all suffering).

Baliitemwa (they are self-centred), elo kaitemwe tafwaya nangu umuntu umbi kano umutundu wakwe (and a self-centred person doesn’t want any other person, unless a tribesman). Nomba, elo imwe muno mulelumbula ati UPND kuno mwebantu (now you people here are mentioning the UPND)! Tamwakwata nensoni (aren’t you even ashamed)? Uyo mwaice Mulenga tampul.. ngalikwata amano kuti aisa ayeba ati ifi twalaputula incende njiminineko nangu pa FDD nangu pa PF pene nangu pama party yambi, noti ifyo mwebantu mwilabepwa (don’t be cheated) mwalaiposela inshita (don’t be wasting your time). Hakainde takatalepita ko kuno ([UPND president] Hakainde [Hichilema] will never win here). GBM uwakwete amaka ati achite promote UPND kuno fyalikanika (GBM, who had power, tried to promote the UPND here but it failed). Alibwela ayi (he came back. Isn’t it?) Nomba Mulenga… Mulenga nalimwishiba saana ndalanda nankwe (now Mulenga… I know Mulenga very well and I talk to him) Ena Mulenga aleisa kuno ati UPND (now Mulenga can be coming here talking about UPND)! Ndeya mwebe afwayeko icilonganino cino, nangu fye ni PF (I’m going to tell him to find another party, even the PF).

Nomba ndefwaya myebe icipope (Now I want to give you a directive); icipope inici (the directive is this) Lungu akawina (Lungu will win). Ukuwina fye icalo conse nangu pakafwe insofu (he will win throughout the country, come what may) pantu ifyo alembomba fikulu saana (because he is doing very great things). Fikalamba saana saana (they are truly very big)! Ulya umulumendo nacilalumbula kulya kumbi nangu fye mu 2080 anga akafikako akafwaya necikonko (the other gentleman I mentioned there, even in 2080 – if at all he reaches – will just die due to grief). So, Lungu akawina (Lungu will win) naine nkawina (and I’ll also win). Mwalintemwa (you love me) natubomba naimwe (we’ve worked together) elo kabili ndebomba (and I’m delivering… Mwebakala calo bakuno kwa Mumba mukwai (people of Mumba area), mubucushi tuli nenu (we’re with you even in poverty). Nangu ndikutali tuba nenu mumutima (even when I’m far, we are together at heart). Eico nindetako utubunga utonono mulya (it’s for that reason that I have brought a little mealie-meal there) ukutila ati mwakane emo mwala akana (so that you share in whatever form you’ll do it). Baleshala baakanya bakanabesa naba councillor (the traditional leader and the councillor will facilitate the sharing)

A youthful councillor then got the microphone from Yaluma to announce that sharing of the mealie-meal would be facilitated by traditional leaders as well as local church leaders.

Yaluma told the gathering that he had taken 400 bags of mealie-meal.”

Reacting to Yaluma’s tribal remarks, UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka accused him of planting extremely hateful and vitriolic messages against the peaceful people of Southern Province.

He said Yaluma’s sentiments were “sickening”.

“To start with, we are wondering how the PF ministers, government and party officials have completely defied Mr Lungu and the Ministry of Health mandatory guidelines on combating the spread of coronavirus. These bunch of tribalists are busy organising and addressing public gatherings without any adherence to social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks, especially by the poor villagers they are addressing,” Mucheleka said.

These PF ministers, party and government officials are coming from Lusaka, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 and going to rural communities where they are freely mingling and politicking ahead of the 2021 elections. While they safely talk from the safety of their masks, they don’t bother to share with the people they are addressing who are unwittingly made to defy social distancing.”

Mucheleka said the problem was with President Lungu himself who had “gone into hibernation”.

“The few minutes he appears to address the nation, in the confines of his hiding hole, he even causes more confusion. His statements call for a myriad of clarifications and press briefings on what he actually meant or didn’t mean. The interpretations further worsen the situation, and we have seen how no one now trusts whatever he says,” Mucheleka said.

He recalled not long ago, the nation was treated to a divisive tribal, hateful and baseless disparaging speeches by President Lungu’s ministers like Professor Nkandu Luo and other senior party officials targeted at the people of Southern Province.

“What crime have they committed? Typical of Mr Lungu, he did nothing to these PF leaders despite his national address during Parliament condemning tribalism,” Mucheleka said.

“But here is a senior government official who is a Cabinet minister in Mr Yaluma preaching deep hatred against the people of Southern Province. It appears this is now a Cabinet resolution. For those who don’t know Mr Yaluma, his wife is a Haamanenga, a Tonga from Monze, whose father John Haamanenga from Chikuni, chief Ufwenuka, was Monze Central MP in the 80s. What does Mr Yaluma tell his Tonga wife, children, and in-laws from both families? If there was to be tribal conflict in the country, would Yaluma pick up pangas and hack his wife, children, in-laws and other Tonga extended family members of Chiyobola Village, Chikuni Mission in Monze East where his wife comes from?”

Mucheleka said Yaluma stooped so low to engage in tribal politics based on lies that UPND has no members of parliament anywhere else other than Southern, Western and North-Western provinces.

He said as member of parliament, Yaluma interacts with UPND MPs from Central and even Copperbelt.

“Yaluma equally knows UPND has elected councillors even in Northern Province and the rest of the country. With such people surrounding Edgar Lungu who can tell such lies, you wonder what lies they feed him as a basis for policy implementation,” Mucheleka said.

He said the PF leadership had all manner of lies to tell Zambian voters over the failed economic policies, hence now resorting to politics of divisions based on tribal hatred against those they think have better alternatives.

Mucheleka said Yaluma was among PF politicians who could be looting public resources for personal gains without any benefits to their constituencies and now want to scare citizens from voting for those offering better alternatives to the country.

“No wonder he was expelled from his party’s Central Committee, he is of no tangible value,” Mucheleka said. “We call on Mr Yaluma to publicly apologise to his wife, children and in-laws, who hail from Southern Province and do the honourable thing by resigning as Cabinet minister. If he won’t, we call on the President to fire him like all presidents before him would have done.”

Mucheleka said President Lungu would do well to understand that Zambians frown upon tribal talk and tribalism.

He said the more the President ignores or neglects to take action against his own ministers who preach tribalism and hate speech against a section of the country, the more the Zambian people take it that he tolerates and agrees with them.