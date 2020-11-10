MUCHELEKA GOES FOR KABWATA!

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) deputy Secretary General, Patrick Mucheleka has today 9th of November, 2020 declared his intentions to stand as a Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency under the United Party for National Development.

Mr Mucheleka, joins a pool of other candidates who are also aspiring for the same seat.

Receiving Mucheleka on behalf of constituency, Kabwata constituency Committee led by Mr Sulwe Isaac Hamuchele welcomed Mucheleka and assured him of the party’s support just like any other candidate.

Speaking after being received by the constituency, Mucheleka said that he believes that Kabwata constituency plays a big role in leading the party to victory.

Further, Mucheleka took time to encourage all members and supporters to go flat out and register as voters as that was the only sure way of getting ride of corrupt Patriotic Front government.

