By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

MUCHELEKA IS A VICTIM OF ECL’S HATRED FOR HH

They call him a humble president, a God chosen leader, all these synonyms are meant to make him look shelled off of the true venomous evil in him.

He has at many times mentioned it that HH will never be president and this is evident enough to show how ECL hates HH.

UPND’s vehicle was damaged by a known PF hoodlum in full view of the police though the police denied being near the devil’s act but the police with the aid of the video footage, they were aware of such an act to which they acknowledged to investigate, but up to this date the investigations have gone cold and no arrests have been made despite knowing the criminal behind the act.

Police in the case of Pilato and the group that went to protest in the bush was so quick to inform the nation that all those that protested in the bush would be arrested after watching the video footage.

Why has the police not arrested the hoodlum that damaged the UPND campaign car?

Is it because the hoodlum is a PF cadre?

Who was viciousness between Mucheleka and the evil hoodlum who in full view of people damaged the car?

ECL is using state machinery to fix his political opponents, but let him not forget that the same state machinery will bed against him.

We demand ECL to be man enough to undress his cowardice shame of using state machinery and release Mucheleka and his co-accused unconditionally.

UPND Kalulushi District Vice Chairman Administration.