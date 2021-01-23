MUCHELEKA IS ONE BITTER CHARACTER WITH ZERO QUALITIES OF A LEADER SAYS JACKSON KUNGO

….says the unprecedented development across the country guarantees ECL’s popularity.

Former North Western Province Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson Jackson Kungo has charged that UPND Vice Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka is just a bitter person with Zero qualities of a leader.

Reacting to Mucheleka’s recent sentiments against President Lungu, Kungo says the UPND Vice Secretary General’s tantrums are a figment of his own creation and does not represent the will of the people.

“That’s his own making which does not have any effect on President Lungu. All in all, Mucheleka is just a bitter person who has failed to garner support for his party in the bemba block,” said Kungo.

He stated that government under the able and practical leadership of President Lungu has taken development to all parts of the country which is why people will still vote for him.

Kungo observed that President Lungu is still very popular and that he is going to win with a landslide come 12th August this year.

“And currently, there is no opposition that can unseat President Lungu – so Mucheleka and his party should brace for another political embarrassment come August,” said Kungo.

He has further urged people to ignore politicians like Mucheleka who has no direction