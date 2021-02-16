Mucheleka, Nalumango win big at UPND poll

The UPND General Assembly which started on Valentine’s Day has today hit it’s crescendo with all the over 200,000 ballots counted and tallied.

Emerging bullish from the race to the party’s national politburo are two candidates on the Northern Province ticket Mutale Nalumango with 2052 votes whilst Mucheleka is second with 2020 votes.

Other party bigwigs like William Banda, former president Rupiah BANDA’s son Andrew, Cornelius Mweetwa, Rodrick Chewe and Sylvia Masebo make the top ten.

Middle of the park feature the volatile Martha Mushipe, Kangwa Chileshe of the Kabanana fame, lawyer Haimbe Milambo who is eying Lusaka Central and Romeo Kangombe of the controversial Sesheke by-election.

Meanwhile the 70 elected members are drawn 7 from each province and now await appointment to party positions.

The poll results delayed over complaints by some losing candidates that ballots in their favour were unfairly declared invalid; a charge dismissed by McDonald Chipenzi who is the returning officer.

Kalemba