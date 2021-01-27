By Precious Chansa cic Private Reporter.

NORTHERN~Kasama.

MUCHELEKA QUESTIONS THE SILENCE OF KNOWN TRADITONAL LEADERS OVER HONEYBEE SCANDAL IN NORTHERN PROVINCE.

UPND Deputy secretary general Hon Patrick Mucheleka today took a swipe at the well known traditional leaders why they are too silent on Honeybee Pharmacy scandal that has not only robbed the nation of $17 million dollars but supplied expired drugs, leaking condoms and gloves contrary to the health standards of the nation.

Hon Mucheleka said the known chiefs are well famous in expressing0 themselves before any matters of the governance he certainly their silence was so loud to be ignored. He said the Northern province and Kasama in particular was not spared because these are drugs and perfoliated useless condoms and gloves which where distributed countrywide and Kasama people are affected and thence the traditional leadership shouldn’t be quiet but come out in open and speak for Zambians.

And speaking at the same function National youth chairperson for Mobilization and strategies Hon Elias Mubanga bemoaned the plight of the youths in the province saying that Northern province has nothing to show off with PF government in place because all industries are closed and hence youths in Northern province must turn up in large numbers and vote PF out and user in the UPND leadership which is so viable with a visionary leadership agenda to lift the province from abject poverty.

Hon Mucheleka and Hon Elias Mubanga where featuring Mano Radio shortly after their case was adjourned which they are facing malicious damage.

CIC crew in Kasama carried live proceedings and can be accessed on the following link.