MUCHINGA PROVINCE JOINS THE REST OF THE COUNTRY TO CALL ON THE RESIGNATION OF ESSAU CHULU AND SHINDANO FROM ECZ.

Muchinga Provincial Youth Chairman Mr Brown Simbeye has called on the resignation of the duo within eight (8) days for taking zambians for granted in the ongoing voter registration and deleting of old voter register which will defrancise alot of people to vote in 2021,he said it’s practically imposible for ECZ to register 9 million voters in 30 days .

He has called on all the youth across the Province to peacefully demonstrate on 08/10/20202 if the duo does not resign within the stipulated time, he has instructed all district youth chairmen in the province to ask for police permits for peaceful demonstrations.

Mr Simbeye said zambia belongs to all zambians and whatever is done they must be fully involved there is no way ECZ can just wake up and delete the legitimate voter registration without the concern of stakeholders this is unconstitutional and un zambian, I urge all well meangfull zambians to raise to occasion and show ECZ that they’re not above the law.

Issued by

Mr Brown Simbeye

Muchinga Provincial youth chairman

By Maureen Mambwe CIC public reporter

MUCHINGA PROVINCE.