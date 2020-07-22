MUCHINGA PROVINCE WARNS HH OVER ISSUING STATEMENTS ON THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID 19

Mpika, 22nd July 2020

We note with great astonishment the hypocrisy of UPND leader Mr Hichilema who we can also describe as a political “contortionist” as he is a man of inconsistencies and can say and do anything to please a few of his bitter and hate wielding followers.



The statement by Mr Hichilema urging government to test and put MPs in isolation following cases of COVID 19 at Parliament cannot go without a reminder to him of his hypocrisy. He is one of the people that in other countries could even be arrested for putting the lives of citizens at risky of contracting COVID 19 as he vigorously championed a “there is no COVID 19” campaign and that government was faking the existence of cases as fundraising venture for 2021 campaigns through donations.



Such careless and evil statements by Mr Hichilema made the citizens stop adhering to the Health Guidelines and reversed the gains made in the fight against the pandemic. Therefore, he is not the right person to issue statements on the fight against Coronavirus that he politicised and now deaths are skyrocketing.



The man has ever since he joined politics 16 years ago demonstrated that he lacks leadership. His only consistency has been throughout his tumultuous political career which is coming to an end next year August which anchored on tribalism, bitterness, egocentric and hatred.

Issued by:

Francis Robert Kapyanga



PF Provincial Youth Information and Publicity Secretary

Muchinga Province